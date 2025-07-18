‘Yatra Naryastu’ from ‘Paradha’ gets released, creates buzz

Director Praveen Kandregula, who made a mark with Cinema Bandi, is returning with an emotionally intense and culturally rooted film titled Paradha. Produced by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK—best known for The Family Man—the film is jointly backed by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under the Ananda Media banner.

Starring Anupama Parameswaran in a powerful lead role, Paradha also features Darshana Rajendran, Sangitha, and Rag Mayur in significant parts. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 22.

To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled the film’s first single, Yatra Naryastu. Composed by Gopi Sundar, the track is a tribute to the resilience and divinity of women. Vanamali’s meaningful lyrics combined with Anurag Kulkarni’s stirring vocals create an emotionally charged and spiritually rich experience. The visuals accompanying the song are poignant — featuring Anupama in a white saree, exuding grief and strength as she undergoes a painful village tradition, while her family mourns silently. The scenes reflect the emotional and societal challenges faced by women in rural communities.

The film’s poster, featuring Anupama draped in a traditional saree with a goddess idol in the backdrop, hints at the film’s spiritual undertone and female-led narrative. The promotional content so far has been met with an enthusiastic response.

Paradha promises a blend of cultural authenticity, emotional depth, and a strong message on women's empowerment. The cinematography is handled by Mridul Sujit Sen, with editing by Dharmendra Kakarala. Expectations are high as Praveen Kandregula collaborates with Raj and DK for a story rooted in tradition yet relevant to contemporary conversations.