You Will Delete Your Instagram, FB After Watching The Social Dilemma On Netflix

We are all addicted to one OTT platform or the other. We are in an age where we can't do without our daily dose of daily soaps or K dramas so much so that they have become a part of our routine. More so, after the imposition of lockdown forced us to stay indoors. So all those who are hooked to Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney hotstar would not have missed the movie or at least seen the Ad on a docu drama called 'The Social Dilemma." Streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most talked about documentaries in recent days. So what's Social Dilemma all about?



Well, as I mentioned at the beginning itself, we can't do without our phones these days. We need phones because we have installed an infinite number of apps that can keep us busy in the absence of any company. Your phone is your greatest friend these days. Be it Facebook or stalking celebrities on Instagram, one can't seem to get enough of it. So The Social Dilemma, the latest docudrama on Netflix with a run time of about 93 minutes, is all about the flipside of spending an immeasurable amount of time on such apps without knowing about its consequences.

We all love social media. It's not a perfect timepass but also teaches us a lot of lessons. Howevering, the growing dependence on these social media pages is doing no good. Directed by Jeff Orlowski, The Social Dilemma explains how millenials have become a tool exploited by social media and advertisers.

So the auto type made possible by AI is not for a reason. What you do, what you watch, how your day goes — everything is under the hawk's eye. What social media does to you is no less than radicalisation. The horrors of how we fall prey to social media rings the alarm bells about the big bad world out there which we are so habituated to and can't live without.

Verdict: The Social Dilemma explains how our lives are ruled by the AI-driven social media pages. I bet you will delete all your social media pages after watching this movie, that is if you really care about your privacy and do not want to become a pawan between social media giants and advertisers.

Rating: 4/5