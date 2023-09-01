Young talent Ridhi Dograto play SRK mother in ‘Jawan’

The much-awaited “Jawan” trailer has been dropped and is getting a massive response in all three languages. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in multiple getups in this trailer, which is the best in recent times.

The stunning visuals and action set pieces show us the film’s massive scale. Nayanthara has been ropen in to play the love interest of the “Pathaan’ actor while Deepika Padukone plays a special cameo.

Young Bollywood actress Ridhi Dogra, who played a pivotal role in the “Asur” web series, plays the mother of Shah Rukh in this action drama. The trailer gives a hint about the same. Ridhi Dogra is pretty excited about being part of King Khan’s film, and she is looking forward to the release.

Vijay Sethupathi is shown as a powerful arms dealer in the trailer, and it will be exciting to see the face-off between SRK and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie releases on 7th September.







