Zee 5’s ‘D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu’ set to premiere from Oct 31
ZEE5, India’s leading homegrown OTT platform, is gearing up to release its much-awaited Telugu original series D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu on October 31, 2025. Directed by Poluru Krishna and produced by South Indian Screens — the makers behind hits like Recee and Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting — the series promises an emotional, suspense-driven narrative.
The show features veteran Tollywood actor Rajeev Kanakala as Prasad Rao, Udaya Bhanu in a key role, and rising OTT star Vasanthika as Swathi. The story revolves around a father’s desperate search for his missing daughter, which soon unravels into a web of hidden secrets, betrayal, and emotional turmoil.
Rajeev Kanakala said, “What drew me to this project was the emotional core. Beyond the mystery, it beautifully captures the unbreakable bond between a father and daughter. As a parent, I deeply related to the emotions it portrays.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Udaya Bhanu shared, “The story perfectly balances raw human emotion with gripping suspense. It touches your heart while keeping you on edge throughout.”
Anuradha Gudur, Business Head of Telugu ZEE5, added, “This series reflects ZEE5’s commitment to telling heartfelt, relatable Telugu stories that blend emotion and intensity.”
With its emotional depth, stellar performances, and gripping storytelling, D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu is all set to strike a chord with audiences when it premieres this October 31.