Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will showcase a Night of Heartwarming Moments and Outstanding Performances

Zee Telugu, AP & Telangana’s beloved channel renowned for delivering top-quality entertainment to the Telugu-speaking audiences, recently hosted the grand and enchanting Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2023. The pink carpet and part 1 of the main event telecast was a grand affair and saw the who’s who of the entertainment gracing the extravagant event.

This gala award show, which celebrates the exceptional talent within the Zee Telugu television family and showcased the channel's unwavering commitment to providing innovative and engaging entertainment, is now gearing up for the telecast of the final part of the glitzy event. A star-studded night filled with captivating performances, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable experiences, embodying the very spirit of Telugu television, Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will telecast on 5th November at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu!

The evening will commence with the grand entrance of renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who received a warm welcome from the talented actresses of Zee Telugu shows during the shoot. RGV's praise for the serials and Zee Telugu Kutumbam will set the stage for an evening filled with joy and appreciation, however, it will be the charming actor, Nani, who will steal the limelight with his dashing appearance.

He will woo the audience as well as challenge the Zee Telugu serial teams, encouraging them to find innovative ways to draw viewers out of their homes and into theatres. The event will also feature a heartwarming and engaging play dedicated to Nani, portraying the profound bond between a father and son.

Beloved television hosts, Suma and Rajeev, will also celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on stage, making the audience gasp as they witness their endearing tale of love. Also, when young artist Gowthami's parents will surprise her on the stage, it will become one of the most poignant moments of the event. The award show will feature a star-studded lineup of Samyukta Menon, Suhas, Payal Rajput, Tharun Bhascker among other presenters, performers, and we are sure the audience can anticipate some mesmerizing and must-watch dance performances by renowned stars.

The evening will be further elevated by exceptional performances, including Nayani's mesmerizing Draupadi act and electrifying performances by Rashmi and Kavya Kalyan Ram, which will get the audience on their feet. The Zee Telugu family will also honour its actors and creators with various awards, recognizing achievements such as Best Anchor, Evergreen Couple, Popular Male Face, and more.

The Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will be more than just an award show, it will be a night that embodies the spirit of the Telugu Television Industry. It will celebrate the actors and creators’ talents and showcase the strong bond within the Zee Telugu family. So, don't miss the excitement and glamour as the Part 2 of Pink Carpet will air on 4th November at 5.30 pm, followed by the highly anticipated Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Part-2 on 5th November at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu!

Celebrate a Night of Glitz and Glamour with the Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 on 5th November at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu!