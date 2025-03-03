Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Cast Hrithik, Abhay, and Farhan Reunites: Spark Sequel Buzz

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) continues to hold a special place in Bollywood, with fans eagerly awaiting a sequel for years. On Saturday, the anticipation grew even more when the film's lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar, reunited for an advertisement, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The trio shared a picture on Instagram, sparking buzz around the potential sequel. The post featured the three actors in front of a classic vintage car, which closely resembled the one seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The caption read: “It took time, but we finally said YAS #ZindagiKoYasBol."

The picture hints at their collaboration for a brand campaign with Miral Destination’s YAS Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans couldn’t help but hope that the reunion was more than just an advertisement, fueling speculation about a sequel to the beloved film.