288 varsities in G20 nations partner with Jindal Global University

New Delhi: The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved the unprecedented and path breaking milestone of building international collaborations with 288 universities across the G20 countries.

This unique initiative signifies JGU’s resolute commitment to embracing a more interconnected world, transcending geographical boundaries to cultivate a diverse and inclusive academic environment.

This remarkable initiative perfectly aligns with the shared vision of the G20 countries for interconnected higher education systems. With a focus on fostering cooperation and facilitating knowledge exchange on a global scale, this initiative is set to transform the world of higher education.

The G20, comprises the world’s foremost economic powers, as a means to tackle global issues and foster sustainable development.

JGU’s strategic decision to forge partnerships with universities in the G20 nations showcases its unwavering commitment to fostering international academic collaborations and propelling the growth of the global knowledge landscape. This has created unparalleled opportunities for the students and faculty of JGU to collaborate with world-class universities across G20 countries.

As India’s global university with over 10,000 students from more than 70 countries and over 1,100 full-time faculty members from more than 50 countries, JGU has forged fruitful partnerships with reputed universities and higher education institutions within the G20 countries across all continents.

The G20 Education Working Group focuses primarily on ensuring literacy and numeracy, digital technologies for human development, education and the future of work, and international education collaboration. Their educational policies place an emphasis on excellence, equality and global engagement. Similarly, JGU’s internationalization initiatives prioritize instilling in our students and faculty members these values that unite the G20 countries for the common good of human development.

JGU’s initiatives within G20 countries include student exchange programmes and research internship programmes that provides students with opportunities for field-specific research experience and academic engagements along with hosting scholars for research and students from G20 countries for the India Immersion Programmes in a diverse set of thematic areas. This is further supplemented with faculty-level collaborations for research publications, joint conferences and several similar academic endeavours in line with G20’s mission of promoting lifelong learning in technology, global collaboration, diversity, excellence and equality.

A total of 1,100 JGU students have been involved in study abroad programmes over the last three academic years. These programmes include semester exchanges, dual degree opportunities, and short-term study abroad initiatives. Even for the faculty members, several opportunities for joint research projects and paper publications have been materialised in which around 50 faculty members have been involved.