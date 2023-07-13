All Private and Government Schools in Delhi Closed till July 16

Live
Highlights
New Delhi: All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 16 in view of the rising Yamuna water levels, Directorate of...
New Delhi: All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 16 in view of the rising Yamuna water levels, Directorate of Education (DoE) officials said on Thursday.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools after a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority that was chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday. "In view of the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on account to the rising waters of the river Yamuna, all government and private schools under the Directorate of Education shall remain closed up to 16.07.2023 (Sunday) for all purposes," a circular from the DoE said.
