Live
Just In
Congress raises objection to use of word President of Bharat instead of english usage Preisdent of India
New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this "Union of States" is under assault.
In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'."
"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said
The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the "slavery mentality" and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing "Amrit Kaal", is reportedly planning to remove the word "India" from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.
The sources said that at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal.