Delhi-NCR Yellow Alert: Braces For Moderate Rain On Thursday And Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on Thursday and Friday, signaling a cautionary forecast. These two days are expected to experience moderate rain. On Thursday, the weather office predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by heavy rainfall in certain areas of Delhi and NCR. Over the next five to six days, intermittent showers are expected, but the intensity is anticipated to gradually decrease, as stated by the Meteorological department.



Until July 29, heavy rainfall is also highly likely in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Consequently, significant traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying regions are expected due to the rain showers. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover at approximately 23.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The forecast indicates maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Wednesday, certain areas of Delhi experienced moderate to heavy rain, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion. The recent rain showers provided much-needed relief from the heat, causing the minimum temperatures to drop to 23.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the normal range. Simultaneously, the maximum temperatures settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, indicating a deviation of four degrees from the usual temperature levels.

Over the past few days, the city had been experiencing scorching temperatures, with the maximum hovering around 38 degrees Celsius. The combination of high humidity and above-normal temperatures had been causing discomfort for the residents.

Delhi has witnessed above-normal rainfall in the past four months, with significant variations from the average precipitation levels. In March, it received 53.2 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 17.4 mm. April saw 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm. May experienced 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm, while June recorded 101.7 mm against the usual 74.1 mm.

Notably, on July 8 and July 9, the city witnessed its highest rainfall in a single day since 1982, with a total of 153 mm due to a combination of factors, including a western disturbance, monsoonal winds, and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. An additional 107 mm of rainfall was received in the following 24 hours.