Delhi Rains: BJP alleges Rs 3000 cr scam in desilting of drains

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Monday protested near the AAP office at DDU Marg here against the inconvenience caused to people due to extensive waterlogging on several roads and stretches across the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged a "scam" in desilting of drains in the city. "It is clear that the drains have not been cleaned and the budget for the same has been misappropriated as roads, colonies and markets in the city are submerged," he said.

Sachdeva said AAP should answer for the submergence of the city following two days of heavy rain. It may be mentioned here that AAP controls Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also hit out at the Kejriwal government and demanded a high level probe into alleged corruption in desilting of drains. "The BJP demands that there should be a high-level inquiry into misappropriation of Rs 3,000 crore fund for desilting of drains," he said. He further found fault with Kejriwal going for political campaign in Haryana on Sunday while people were suffering due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal said this was not time for pointing fingers.