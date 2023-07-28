Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Delhi, Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark Again

According to the recent update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), numerous areas in Delhi are expected to experience substantial to moderate rainfall on Friday. The capital city registered a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the average. At around 8:30 am on Friday, the relative humidity was recorded at 85 percent. The IMD forecasts the maximum temperature in Delhi to reach 35 degrees Celsius.



Based on data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 9 am was 71, falling under the "satisfactory" category. The AQI ranges from 0 to 100, considered good; 100 to 200, moderate; 201 to 300, poor; 301 to 400, very poor; and 401 to 500, severe.

Additionally, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters after showing a declining trend in the past days. The Central Water Commission reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark since reaching a record high of 208.66 meters on July 13.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh led to the Yamuna River breaching the threshold again. At 9 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge measured 205.99 meters and is predicted to reach 205.65 meters by Thursday evening.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar fluctuated between 28,000 and 41,000 cusecs on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a forecast of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi until July 29.

As a consequence of the continuous rainfall, the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital have been impeded. The water level of the Yamuna River has remained close to the danger mark, affecting the ongoing efforts. The floods have resulted in significant devastation, compelling more than 27,000 people to evacuate from their homes. The financial losses incurred due to property damage, impact on businesses, and loss of livelihoods have amounted to crores of rupees.