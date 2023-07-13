Delhi Rains: Rising Yamuna River Causes Inaccessibility In Delhi Metro

According to the Delhi Metro, the approach road to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River . It is advised to plan your journey accordingly and consider alternative routes. However, the interchange facility at the station is still available for commuters.



Additionally, the increase in the water level of the Yamuna River has led to the flooding of low-lying areas, which has resulted in significant traffic disruptions. The impaired traffic movement and flooding have affected various areas in Delhi. It is crucial for residents and commuters to stay informed about the situation and make necessary arrangements to navigate through the affected areas.

As the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise, the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet, and other senior bureaucrats, experienced flooding on Thursday.

Officials from the Public Works Department have confirmed receiving information about the flooding at the Delhi Secretariat. They are actively coordinating with the traffic police and other relevant agencies to address the situation and manage the impact.

The road connecting Rajghat to the Delhi Secretariat has also been affected by the flooding, with water inundating the area.

Furthermore, officials have reported that a stretch of the Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and subsequently closed for traffic movement. This step has been taken to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent any untoward incidents.

In response to the extreme rise in water levels, the District Magistrate (East) has issued an order to close the Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony. This precautionary measure has been implemented due to the potential risks posed by the flooding situation.

The flooding of the Delhi Secretariat, along with the affected roads and closure of certain areas, highlights the severity of the situation caused by the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Authorities are actively working to manage the consequences and ensure the safety of the people of Delhi.