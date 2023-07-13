Delhi Schools Closed As Yamuna River Swells To Unprecedented Height

As the Yamuna River swells to an astonishing height of 208.48 meters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken the decision to close schools located in areas affected by the floodwater. Over the past three days, the national capital has witnessed a significant and rapid surge in the water level of the Yamuna River. From 203.14 meters at 11 am on Sunday, the water level rose to 205.4 meters by 5 pm on Monday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This breach occurred 18 hours earlier than anticipated.



In a tweet written in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all government and private schools in areas of Delhi that are experiencing water accumulation.

This decision is a precautionary measure taken due to the rising water levels and flooding in these areas. By closing the schools, the authorities aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, staff, and the entire school community. It is crucial to prioritize the safety of individuals during such challenging weather conditions.

The closure of schools helps to mitigate potential risks and inconvenience caused by flooded roads and disrupted transportation. By keeping the schools closed, students and their families are spared from navigating through dangerous or difficult conditions. It also allows the authorities to focus on addressing the flood situation and providing necessary assistance to the affected areas.

The closure of government and private schools in flood-affected areas demonstrates the proactive approach of the Delhi government in safeguarding the welfare of its residents, particularly the younger population. It is important for parents and students to stay updated on further announcements and guidelines provided by the government and school authorities regarding the reopening of schools once the situation improves.

The situation worsened further when the river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 meters on Monday night. As a result, people residing in flood-prone areas were urgently relocated to safer locations. Additionally, the Old Railway Bridge was closed for both road and rail traffic due to the escalating water levels. The water level continued to rise and surpassed the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters by 1 pm on Wednesday. By 10 pm on the same day, it crossed the 208-meter mark, reaching a new unprecedented height.

These developments highlight the severity of the flooding caused by the swelling Yamuna River. Authorities are taking swift action to ensure the safety of residents, including the relocation of vulnerable individuals to safer areas. The closure of schools and infrastructure such as the Old Railway Bridge is necessary to prevent any potential hazards or accidents. Efforts are being made to manage the situation effectively and minimize the impact on the affected areas.