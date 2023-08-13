Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den

During a police operation at a gambling den in northern Delhi on Thursday night, gunshots were discharged, and four officers were assaulted by thugs armed with sticks and rods. The four policemen had to quickly retreat to safety as the assailants attacked them with lathis and rods. As per police reports, they had been tipped off about brothers Bhola and Mange supposedly managing a gambling establishment in Samaypur Badli. The provided information also indicated the presence of illicit alcohol at the location.



Upon arriving, the police team, consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijendra and Constables Satyendra, Pradeep, and Robin, discovered individuals engaging in drinking and gambling. Tensions escalated when Satyendra displayed his police identification, prompting the brothers to threaten the officers, leading to a confrontation.

At this juncture, the police account asserts that a group led by Bhola's sister, Simran, assaulted the officers with lathis. When Constable Pradeep attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone, the attackers seized the device. Bhola purportedly fired at Satyendra, who managed to evade the bullet. To regain control, Constable Robin fired a shot into the air. While Bhola fled the scene, the others continued to attack the officers. At a certain point, one attacker attempted to strangle ASI Vijendra. Somehow, the police team managed to escape the situation.

Following medical treatment, the officers reported the incident at the police station, leading to the registration of a case. Accusations of attempted murder and obstructing official duties, among other charges, have been filed. Authorities are currently searching for approximately six suspects involved in the incident.