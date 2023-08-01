Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
ED attaches assets of Lalu’s family
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, official sources said on Monday.
The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said.
The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately. The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad’s wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.