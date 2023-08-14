Mandaviya hits back

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hit back at the Congress over its remarks that the BJP government has made country's health system ‘sick’. The Minister accused the grand old party of misleading the country. In response to Kharge’s remarks, the Minister wrote on X: “Kharge ji our intentions are pure, and our intentions are clear...Only one AIIMS opened during the 50 years of Congress regime.



Six AIIMS opened in the time of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji, and 15 new AIIMS are being opened under the Modi ji regime.



"I hope you will try to understand that according to the need of AIIMS phase wise recruitment is being done from time to time. Modi ji gave over 5 lakh appointment letters to the youth of the country through 'Rozgar Mela' without any nepotism, only on the basis of merit," he said. Mandaviya asked Kharge to inform the country if there is any achievement in the health sector during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.