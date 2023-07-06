Live
- Working Women cannot stake heavy compensation from husband
- Delhi Government Faces Suffocation of Services As Lieutenant Governor's Order Restricts Engagement Of Advisors
- PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Lackluster performance likely in 1Q’24
- Threads: Meta Launches Twitter Rival App - How to Download and Use
- Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes
- Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance As AAP Protests Intensify
- Hyderabad City to host first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Expo conclave
- Two fishermen were electrocuted to death in West Godavari
- Dedicated medical clinic for transgenders opened at Osmania hospital
My priority is to establish BJP as only alternative in Punjab: Jakhar
‘People who gave mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party are feeling cheated’
New Delhi: Restoring people’s faith in democracy and establishing the BJP as the only alternative in Punjab will be the prime focus, newly-appointed chief of the party’s state unit Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after meeting party national president J P Nadda at the BJP headquarters here, Jakhar claimed, “Punjab is in a very miserable shape today with growing burden of loans and dwindling law-and-order situation.”
There is an atmosphere of fear across Punjab, he alleged, claiming that nobody feels safe in the state. “People, who gave mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, are today feeling cheated,” Jakhar, who quit the Congress last year to join the BJP, said.
In such a situation, the BJP is the only “credible alternative” in Punjab as all other opposition parties including the Congress neither have “capacity” nor “confidence” to raise people’s voice. “The so-called recognised opposition party, Congress, has bowed down before the AAP government,” Jhakhar alleged.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dares them to look into his eyes and talk but they can’t because he says he has kept everybody’s account and would put them behind the bars, the BJP leader added. Jakhar met Nadda for the first time after being appointed as the BJP’s Punjab unit president.
“My first priority is to restore people’s faith in democracy and politics in Punjab, where there is an atmosphere of anarchy, and to convey to the people that BJP is there to stand by their side and work in their interest,” Jakhar said.