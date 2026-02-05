MBBS Student Found Dead in Vijayawada Hostel

A female MBBS student at a private college in Vijayawada was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room. The deceased, a young woman from East Godavari district, was residing in Vijayawada while pursuing her medical studies.

The incident came to light when fellow students noticed her absence and informed the authorities. Police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and transported it to hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are underway to determine whether her death was a suicide or caused by other factors. No suicide note was discovered at the scene. The student’s family members are devastated and are calling for a thorough inquiry.

Police have registered a case and are analysing her phone call records and social media accounts. They are also collecting information from college management and her friends to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.