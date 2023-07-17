New Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Increases by 5 cms

The water level in the Yamuna River has increased by 5 cms on Monday from 205.45 metres at around 5 a.m. to 205.50m at 8 a.m.

The water level was decreasing till Sunday night, but it suddenly increased to five centimeters this morning. On Saturday evening the level at around 8 p.m. was 206.87m.

The nearby areas of the Yamuna River, including Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO and ring road, continue to be submerged.

The four districts of the national capital, i.e., North, South East, North East, and Central have been badly affected as a lot of areas are still submerged in water. Traffic has also been badly affected due to this.

On Sunday evening there was again a downpour in the capital which created fresh troubles for Delhiites.