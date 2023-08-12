Live
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
- From Classroom to Workplace: Enhancing Employability in Post-Independence India
Just In
Nobody can accept hate speech: Supreme Court
Highlights
New Delhi: Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a...
New Delhi: Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech. The top court was hearing a plea over alleged “blatant hate speeches” calling for killing members of a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana where recent communal clashes claimed six lives.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS