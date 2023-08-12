  • Menu
Nobody can accept hate speech: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech. The top court was hearing a plea over alleged “blatant hate speeches” calling for killing members of a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana where recent communal clashes claimed six lives.

