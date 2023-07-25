Live
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
Just In
YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
PM Modi should open his mouth on violence in Manipur: MP Ravichandra
Hyderabad/Delhi: BRS MPs agitated in the Parliament premises against the violent situation in Manipur.MP Ravichandra participated in the protest along...
Hyderabad/Delhi: BRS MPs agitated in the Parliament premises against the violent situation in Manipur.
MP Ravichandra participated in the protest along with MPs Nageswara Rao, Santosh Kumar, Lingaiah Yadav and Ranjith Reddy.
Members of the Rajya Sabha, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open his mouth in the Parliament about the unstable situation and violent incidents in the state of Manipur.
On this occasion, he said that the entire country is shocked by the unstable and unnatural situation in the state of Manipur. He strongly condemn the act of parading women naked, murdering young men and terrorizing the people.
He along with BRS party leaders Nama Nageswara Rao, fellow MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjith Reddy and others protested by sitting on the floor of the Parliament premises for the second day on Tuesday, demanding that Prime Minister Modi open his mouth on the ongoing violence in Manipur. On this occasion, the MPs raised slogans saying that Prime Minister Modi should bow his head in shame and answer in the House on the Manipur incidents.