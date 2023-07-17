Police re-open many roads in Delhi

New Delhi:: With flood waters receding, several roads which were closed due to floods have been re-opened on Monday. Though there are traffic snarls, road users have expressed happiness over lifting restrictions on these roads.

According to a traffic advisory, due to receding water level of Yamuna River, some roads have been opened for traffic movement and traffic regulations are in effect on some roads.

“Bhairon Marg, Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat for light vehicles have been opened while Ring Road from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge -- Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed,” the advisory said.

“Ring Road is opened from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Timarpur and Civil line Mall Road side, however, Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu is closed. The carriageway from IP College to Chandgi Ram Akhara is closed."

The advisory said that the carriageway from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Shanti Van has been closed as the opening of the carriageway may affect the safety of commuters.

“One Carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take a left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg -- Loop on Laxmi Nagar -- Akshardham -- NH-24,” said the advisory.