Under construction building collapses in Delhi, two rescued

Two persons were rescued while another is still trapped under the debris after an under construction building collapsed in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area on Thursday, the police said.

Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that that three labourers were working in the building at the time of the mishap, two of whom have been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

"Operation is underway to rescue the third labourer," the officer said.

Following heavy rainfall in the city through the day, the under construction building collapsed near the Nanki Public School in Dakshinpuri at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire department said that a call regarding the incident was received at 5 p.m. after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The lintel of the fourth floor of the under construction building collapsed,” said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Meanwhile, the police said that a PCR call was received at 4.24 p.m. informing about the incident.

Presently, a joint rescue operation is being conducted by DFS staff and police teams.