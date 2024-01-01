2024: Expect blockbuster political drama in AP

If December 31, 2023 is written in the US style, the date turns into 12/31/23 or 123123. The date is special because the last time a year ended with 123123 was in 1923. Next time it will happen after 100 years, on December 31, 2123, according to Google.

Explaining the significance of today’s date, Google India shared a visual on Instagram and captioned it as, ‘’Did you know: The last time this happened was in 1923 and the next time will be in 2123.’’

‘’Why is the date 123123 so special? The date 12/31/23, which is New Year’s Eve, holds a special meaning in numerology. It’s like a day with a double message because of the repeated 123 sequences. Experts see it as a time for everyone to move ahead together and get insights into the future,’’ the visual reads.

The sequence of 12/31/23 feels like a ‘mental preparation’ for a year that will bring a completely new energetic landscape. It’s almost like it is screaming: Okay, let’s get ready for this, “123…123!’’ Meanwhile, if 123123 is added, we get 12. Twelve is considered a Master Number that can mean spiritual enlightenment.

Let us wish the New Year 2024 would usher in a new and energetic landscape and will also change the mindset of our politicians, whether they be from the national or regional parties. Let us hope at least 30% of their thinking would be towards people’s welfare – not irrational distribution of freebies with the single point agenda of coming, or being glued, to power. Egos and high-handed behaviour spelt the ruin of ruling parties in 2023 Assembly elections, particularly in the Southern states of Karnataka or Telangana. If not checked, same fate may befall the Andhra Pradesh government in 2024. Scriptures including Bhagavad Gita say if ego always leads to downfall.

Normally once the alarm bells start ringing, rulers who are sensible will take corrective measures. But nothing of that kind happened in Karnataka and Telangana and the same is now happening in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is in a serious trouble, facing a difficult situation, and, hence, wanted to select those candidates who can spend huge money in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party feels the candidates this time would have to distribute more money than ever before, as cash benefit schemes alone cannot come to its rescue. But sensing the mood of people, the candidates who are financially sound are now in two minds about sailing in its boat.

At the same time, the entry of Y S Sharmila into AP politics as a star campaigner for Congress party in Andhra Pradesh would create new trouble for the YSRCP. All the disgruntled elements would rally behind her and if grapevine is to be believed, she would be the Congress candidate for Lok Sabha from Kadapa. This could make the polls tough for the incumbent MP Avinash Reddy who is facing allegations in the murder case of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Another important aspect that needs to be watched is which way the Christian votes will go. In 2019, the Christians supported the YSRCP. But now in the changed scenario, particularly with the entry of YS Sharmila, equations may change. Interestingly Sharmila’s husband is also an ‘Evangelist’ and there is every possibility of cutting into the votes of this section. One thing is clear, an interesting blockbuster political draw is going to unfold in the next 120 days in Andhra Pradesh.