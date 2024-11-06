A few pertinent posers to Rahul Gandhi

The land of Telangana is being used as political platform by the Congress party to hard sell its proposal of national caste census. Rahul Gandhi feels that discrimination is very much rampant in India and that the Dalits are treated as untouchables. He claims he is accountable to the people and cannot lie to them saying that they are having equal opportunities.

Rahul’s theory is to demolish the 50 per cent reservation limit if good governance were to be delivered. Will he do away with reservation and pave way for merit-based competition in all fields – whether it is corporates, judiciary, media, government or other sectors? If so, there is a strong case for everyone to support his demand for caste census. But, the real game plan is not that. He wants to share jobs and distribution of wealth based on the percentage of population.

Can anyone appoint doctors or engineers based on caste, not merit? Can there be people in corporates, based only on caste and not merit? We have seen how the overindulgence in running of PSUs by left party unions had ruined them, pushing hundreds of families on to roads. HMT, Allwyn in Hyderabad, Scooters India Ltd in UP were all closed. Similarly, if jobs are given based on caste, not merit, then God save this country.

Rahul says caste census is necessary to find out how many OBCs are there in top 500 companies, how many Dalits in Army, how many OBCs in Judiciary, how many Adivasis in Media? Well, the most unfortunate aspect is the efforts of Congress to continue the policy of dividing the people for sake of votes. It is deplorable the Congress party is laying greater emphasis on caste politics even after 75 years of Independence.

If one has the knowledge, expertise and required skills, caste cannot be a barrier in getting a job or becoming an entrepreneur. Rahul needs to announce how many OBCs, how many Adivasis, and how many Dalits have been appointed in his house in different capacities starting from his OSDs to maid servants. How many of these sections have been given key positions in the party. Did he implement this formula in AICC. If not, why? What prevented him from doing so? There you don’t need to wait for a caste census. Why not distribute positions in AICC, based on the proportion of various castes and showcase it as a role model of good governance? Till recently Rahul was highly critical of Adani’s. But now it is clear that even his sister Priyanka has invested in Adani’s companies. As Rahul says, if Adani is looting the country, why doesn’t his sister offload the shares she holds?

Similarly, the most unfortunate aspect is none from the Gandhi family speaks of Hindus. Why are Congress and Rahul discriminating against Hindus? Rahul has no problem when TMC leader Mamata Banerjee who is an ally of INDIA bloc says, all Muslims should unite. Why cry over Yogi Adityanath when he says that Hindus should remain united, and if they allow them to get divided, they will fall?

It is surprising why Congress has no problem when Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udaynidhi Stalin says Sanatana Dharma is like Corona or HIV virus and needs to be finished forever? Why is it that they have no problem when Hindus and Hindu temples are attacked by Khalistanis in Canada? Why aren’t they bothered about the desecration of Hindu temples in Bangladesh? Why does Congress have no problem when Waqf terror is increasing? He should first answer these questions before talking of caste census.