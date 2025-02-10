A HAT-TRICK OF LOSSES & A PHOENIX-LIKE HOPE

Despite suffering a third consecutive electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and witnessing its vote share plummet from over 26 per cent to just 6.3 per cent, the Congress party does not appear to be rattled. Instead, it seems to have taken solace in the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the party remains confident in its ability to rise from the ruins, it lacks a clear strategy for revival. So far, there has been no serious internal discussion on the matter.

While the party leadership appears content with Arvind Kejriwal’s defeat, Congress candidates, who lost their deposits in 67 out of the 70 seats contested, believe the party failed to connect with voters through its current narrative. They emphasise the need for greater efforts to understand public sentiment, aspirations, and requirements.

A strong wave of resentment against Kejriwal played a crucial role in AAP’s downfall. His perceived arrogance and involvement in the liquor scam alienated voters. Many felt that Kejriwal had abandoned his original vision of good governance in favor of consolidating his power. Instead of prioritising the people, he engaged in continuous conflicts with the Lieutenant Governor and began harboring national political ambitions, even aspiring to become the Prime Minister.

Congress leaders argue that Kejriwal built his party on the ruins of the Congress. They cite the 2022 Gujarat elections, where they believe AAP’s presence cost Congress a potential victory. Despite this, Congress sought a possible alliance with AAP in Haryana to defeat the BJP, but Kejriwal later changed his stance. The Congress party, despite its electoral setbacks, remains determined to restore the bipolar political landscape, positioning itself as the primary opposition to the BJP in the future.

Delhi Congress leaders view AAP as a political enigma. Kejriwal managed to displace Congress in Delhi overnight, something the BJP couldn’t achieve in 15 years. AAP also embarrassed Congress in the 2022 Punjab elections. However, once Kejriwal faced legal troubles and the prospect of imprisonment, he attempted to integrate AAP into the INDIA bloc, even suggesting that a Congress-led government would facilitate his release. This led Congress to sever ties with AAP and contest elections independently.

One reason Congress remains composed despite its heavy losses is its focus on the growing turbulence within AAP in Punjab. Punjab Congress leaders claim that all is not well within AAP’s Punjab unit, with a significant number of MLAs allegedly in touch with Congress leadership. Given the BJP’s weak presence in Punjab and the Akali Dal’s declining influence, Congress sees an opportunity to attract disgruntled AAP legislators. This, they believe, could lay the foundation for the party’s resurgence, rising from political oblivion like a phoenix, as Prime Minister Modi often refers to it as the “Pajeevi” party.