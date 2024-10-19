A pivotal peace process for Manipur kicks off, at last

Recently, we heard reports of Pakistan plotting unmarried aerial vehicle (UAV) (read drones) attacks on the Indian military in J&K when the state was bracing to go to polls. The reports set analysts assessing how Indian can repel such next-gen terror attacks. Kashmir being the hotbed of Pak-aided and abetted terrorism, such weaponisation of modern remote tech in the ever-volatile India-Pakistan cross-border terrorism would not surprise observers. If any other state in the Indian union is also witnessing such incidents, it should be alarming, though.

The ethnic rivalry between Kukis and Meities disrupted communal harmony and weakened the state economy. The violence has left over 200 dead and thousands displaced. It affected the minority Naga population, too. It erupted as tribal communities protested against a Manipur High Court order upholding grant of certain benefits including land rights in their protected areas to the majority Meitei community. For their part, Meiteis were alarmed by the influx of Kukis from Myanmar, adding the political clout of the native Kukis.

Last month, people panicked in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur state following the sighting of multiple drones and turned off lights at night. In August last week, drones were deployed by militants to drop bombs on people in Imphal West district. Earlier, over a dozen drones were shot down by the security forces across the state. But, they were mainly meant for surveillance.

Use of drones to drop bombs has entirely added an explosive dimension to the law and order situation in the state. Both Kuki and Meitei armed groups are said to be resorting to drone use. They were also brazenly attacking security forces and looting arms from police stations or troops themselves. As these disturbing incidents triggered alarm bells in Delhi, a meeting of Kuki and Meiti legislators was convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss ways to reach peace. It is the first ever initiative to bring the warring groups to the table to broach a peace dialogue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence would have lent more weightage to the critical issue.

In a good augury for the future course of talks, it is learnt that all the representatives of three communities agreed with the Central government representatives on the need for a joint call to the people to shun the path of violence. It must be noted that they did not agree to meet their counterparts, leave alone hold any talks. All the three groups held talks with the Centre alone. The Kuki-Zo representatives were said to have stressed on a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community as a prerequisite for any peace dialogue.

The violence raging in Manipur for over 18 months should not be allowed to worsen any more. To bring about any rapprochement, it is critical that the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, along with regional allies, find a middle path to bring peace to the violence-wracked border state. At this stage, it is too early to talk about nitty-gritty of peace talks, but they do not seem far off with all the groups veering to the view on early restoration of law and order in the state.

With the militant groups calling shots and dictating terms to people’s representatives, the road to peace and reconciliation is tough and tricky. But, it is incumbent on the double engine sarkar of BJP, which had promised enduring peace and prosperity to the state, to press for peace dialogue, by roping in its political adversaries and civil societies, too. The gravity of the situation calls for a courage of conviction on the Modi administration’s part.