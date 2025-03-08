Agents Of Change: Empower Nari Shakti

The International Women’s Day (March 8) is not a ritual celebration of femininity, but should serve as a potent reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equity i.e., fair and just distribution of benefits and responsibilities between women and men, with specific measures to ensure a level playing field, taking their disadvantages into account. The IWD is meant to acknowledge the resilience of women who have shattered glass ceilings, defied societal norms, and fought tirelessly for their rights. It had its origins in the universal female suffrage (right of women to vote in elections) movement, and also labour movements for fundamental rights and improving working conditions in Europe and North America during the early 20th century. Vladimir Lenin declared March 8 as IWD in 1922. It was 55 years later that the UN adopted the day in 1977. The day is celebrated as a holiday in certain countries annually as a focal point in the women’s rights movement.

IWD gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. This year, the campaign theme is ‘ACCELERATE ACTION’. It stresses the need for all to come together to accelerate action, movement for gender equality. The theme calls for doubling down on efforts to unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Women’s fight for more equitable and just world at home and workplace is far from over. Their empowerment isn’t merely about granting positions of authority; it’s about dismantling the systemic barriers that impede their progress from the outset. True empowerment lies in ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all women, regardless of their background.

Even as India has been celebrating the platinum jubilee of its independence, the country ranks poorly on indices related to gender violence and women’s safety, with some reports placing it among the most dangerous countries for women. According to the Georgetown Institute’s 2023 Women Peace and Security Index, India ranks 128 out of 177 countries in terms of women’s inclusion, justice, and security. In the World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report, India ranked 140 out of 156 countries in terms of overall gender parity. The National Crime Records Bureau data shows a significant increase in reported crimes against women, with 428,278 reported incidents in 2021, an 87% increase compared to 2011. As per NCRB (National Crimes Record Bureau), there were a staggering 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women registered in 2022 alone, i.e., nearly 51 FIRs every hour. The majority of crimes were of cruelty by husband or his relatives, kidnapping and abduction, and assault on women with intent to outrage modesty.

Women are largely underrepresented in parliaments and account for a 26.9% average in parliaments globally. ‘Nari shakti’ touching new heights of progress in every field in India, except politics. On September 20, 2023, after dithering for 27 years, the Lok Sabha on September 20 passed a Bill to amend the Constitution and provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. It will be implemented only after 2029.

As one looks around, it is not difficult to perceive women around the world face numerous challenges and threats, such as: gender-based violence; economic inequality; lack of education; health disparities; political underrepresentation; harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation; digital divide; pervasive culture of misogyny, etc.

All these issues call for concerted efforts by governments, organisations, and individuals to create a more equitable and just world for women and girls. They need to ACCELERATE ACTION.