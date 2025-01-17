At Long Last, Gaza Ceasefire Agreed Upon

Soon, the curtains will come down on the most brutal offensive waged by Israel on Gaza since a savage attack by Hamas in October 2023. Israel and Hamas on Wednesday reached a ceasefire agreement after 15 months of devastating war that has left Gaza – home to 2.3 million Palestinians – in ruins. The deal approved by Hamas is only to be formalised by the Israeli cabinet.

The Israelis bore down on Gaza, wreaked havoc, causing a widespread destruction not seen since WWII. The world has been witnessing the excruciatingly slow pace of negotiations, brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Even as death and destruction remained on an unprecedented scale, both Hamas and Israelis were intransigent. As a result, Gaza saw untold suffering. Even hospitals became battlegrounds and food and medical aid was blocked. Egypt and Qatar deserve much praise for their efforts to bring about a ceasefire. Thanks are also due to the Americans who backed the peace process. The timing of the breakthrough is unmissable, though, coming as it did just ahead of the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s warnings of severe consequences to Hamas surely paid off.

On October 7, 2023, the Hamas mounted a never-before-seen assault on Israel, killing over 1,200 soldiers and civilians. Their abduction of over 250 hostages was the last straw. Ever since, the humanitarian toll has been staggeringly high; various estimates put the death toll in Israeli raids at around 46,000. Further, thousands were wounded, and lakhs were displaced.

The 15-month war also escalated tensions in Middle East with Israelis pursuing Hamas leaders in Iran and Lebanon. Expectedly, Iran-backed proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen waged an offensive. A full-blown war between Israel and Iran seemed imminent, keeping the Middle East on the edge. No matter what the reasons, the Iranians, however, restrained themselves. As President Joe Biden backed the peace talks, Trump, too, deputed his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to work closely with Biden’s officials. Alongside, the US support for Israel helped them weaken Hamas to the extent that the latter had to agree to the inevitable. Even a vexed citizenry of Israel mounted pressure on Netanyahu to join talks for the safe return of their near and dear from the clutches of Hamas militants. But their PM did not budge until the near total elimination of the top brass of Hamas and Hezbollah, which forced the hand of militant groups.

Everyone wishes this breakthrough will pave the way for lasting peace to the ravaged Gaza. It hinges upon the return of hostages. Trump’s posting on Truth Social platform raises hope: “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” For the peace to return and last long, Israelis must be assured of cessation of any hostilities toward them by the Gazans. There is no other go. Period. As for the Gazans, the sooner the donors rush in food, medicines and medical treatment the better it is. Their lives have been hanging by a thread. They must be helped to recoup, and rehabilitated.

As guns and bombings fall silent in Gaza, it is time Houthis in the poverty-stricken Yemen realised the horrors of a war triggered by fanatical ideologies. Since the Gaza offensive, they have been attacking ships in Red Sea, demanding a ceasefire by Israel. With the ceasefire deal set to take effect on 19 January, they must cease attacks or risk suffering the fate of Gazans. Lebanon which has elected a new President must be helped to bring peace and order to all its people. In the end, the war-weary world heaves a sigh of relief. Let us say good riddance as the scourge of war ends.