Big industry comes in way of peace efforts

The recent visit of the US President, Joe Biden, to Kyiv has only complicated matters further in resolving the Ukraine-Russia issue. Biden by no means was on a peace-mission and his only intent was to boost the morale of Ukraine against Russian action. This is somewhat strange in view of the efforts of the EU which is seeking some kind of an end to the conflict in the region.The latter's effort is a parallel one we could say as the US is exactly not happy with it or does not care about it as long as the conflict continues to rage. The US is bent upon diminishing Russia in size due to its continued Cold War era psyche and it also is being dictated by the powerful arms industry as it usually does.

Though the world thinks that the fighting between Ukraine and Russia is continuing because both do not have the wherewithal to end the war to their liking, it must not be forgotten that Russia has not thrown its hundred percent into the conflict still. Russia has so far succeeded in holding on to the territories it has seized from Ukraine and the latter proved that it could somehow survive the difficult times. However, what comes out of the region is not a truthful picture newswise as the Western media is deliberately leaking info to its liking, the Russian media is anyway not allowed to spread its word. But, realisation that things could not continue in the same fashion is slowly sinking even for the EU which is arming Ukraine to the teeth along with the US.

As usual, the US is not that much affected as the EU because of this conflict and there seems to be a gulf growing between the two now over Ukraine. The European Union, particularly, France, Germany and the UK, are mulling a tactical end to the conflict allowing Russia to retain the areas under its control while assuring Ukraine of full security against further Russian attacks in future. This is not to the liking of the US which seeks to prolong the conflict so that the Russian economy collapses under its weight. As for negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, even India is in no position to mediate or intervene despite its G20 Presidency stint too as China would never allow the diplomatic space to be claimed by India.

Negotiations, if any, should come under only its leadership, the Chinese feel. This is where the US moves indicate that its intent of maintaining a status quo would be the only option for the world as of now. The EU might plan anything keeping in view its own interest, but the US would not approve any of its moves and there is little that the EU could do without the US involvement and cooperation to end the conflict. Is that the summum bonum of humanity and its diplomatic skills? It is obvious that as long as internal and domestic politics dictate the concerns of the countries in the world, no leader would grow taller and emerge as a statesman.

Trouble spots, in fact, aid the leaders and strengthen their image among their electorates, it seems. It also means that the big and powerful business houses are kept happy. It would not be wrong if we conclude that the world is dictated by the big industries like defence, oil and pharma aided by the parochial interests of the political leaders.That is the takeaway of the first anniversary of the conflict!