Centre, States must put science and research at forefront

India celebrated its National Science Day on Friday (February 28) marking the discovery of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on the day in 1928. Two years later, Sir Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Some notable Indian scientists that immediately come to mind are: Satyendra Nath Bose, a mathematician and physicist who discovered the Bose-Einstein condensate; Srinivasa Ramanujan, a mathematician who made contributions to number theory, infinite series etc; Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the ‘Father of the Indian nuclear programme’; Vikram Sarabhai, an astronomer who helped launch India’s first satellite, Aryabhatta; APJ Abdul Kalam, the ‘Missile Man of India’; and, Jagadish Chandra Bose, whose Crescograph can record plant growth and orbital movement. Very few can recall names of notable Indian female scientists, such as Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, Kadambini Ganguly, Mary Poonen Lukose, Bibha Chowdhary, Rajeshwari Chatterjee, Kamala Sohonie, Asima Chatterjee, Iravati Karve etc.

There have been several significant contributions by many people in various fields, some of which are just recognised within their specific communities or regions. Coming amid the conclusion of the massive spiritual spectacle of Maha Kumbh, the celebration of the National Science Day seemed a mere annual ritual. Everyone agrees that science and technology play a crucial role in a country’s economic growth, bringing in innovations, enhancing productivity in every field including environmental challenges. For a better quality of living as well as economic well-being of a nation, science role is critical. No nation can progress and seek prosperity without promoting science and technology. However, there is a feeling, which is justified, that scientists are not getting what is their due in the Indian society.

The need for increasing efforts to promote science education is being felt more than ever. The visibility and recognition of Indian scientists is not at a level relative to their contributions. Funding and encouragement by governments to research institutions and higher institutes of learning to boost science education and research is yet to catch public attention so there would be clamour for pushing the frontiers of science and technology on a par with the leading nations. At present, India spends less than 1% of its GDP on research and development.

If one looks at the nation’s performance in the year gone by. India secured 39th position in Global Innovation Index among the top innovative economies globally as per Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024. As per WIPO Report 2023, India is ranked at 6th position in terms of intellectual property (IP) filings in the world. India improved its ranking to 49th position (2024) from 79th position (2019) as per Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024 report. NRI rates nations on the basis of application and impact of ICT in 133 economies around the world. It is clear that India has much to catch up so as to compete with leading economies of the world, which foster science education and research far better than developing countries like India.

The Narendra Modi government deserves accolades for the great thrust it has just given to the science and technology sector in the country. In the financial year 2025-26, the ministry of science and technology gets to spend around ₹28,508 crore. This is a hefty allocation compared to the budgetary allocation of ₹5,661 crore in the current financial year and ₹4,002 crore actual expenditure in the last fiscal. These days, science seems under threat. The President of the US, Donald Trump, has not shown any trust in science-based evidence, and even pulled the US out of Paris Climate Agreement. The scientists should not remain silent when governments behave as if all is well while environmental degradation is on the rise and recent years have turned out to be the hottest in the recorded human history. It is time scientists must step up and speak up.