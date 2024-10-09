Congress narrative cuts no ice with voters

Haryana results have left the Congress party in a state of shock. Its dreams have been badly shattered as it did not expect such results. People proved all psephologists and intellectuals including Congress intellectuals wrong. It is also a big set back for Congress because this happens to be the first election after Rahul Gandhi became the LoP. Though it would be a partner in the Government in J&K, it has nothing to celebrate because it could not win more than eight seats.

Before making a quick analysis, it is pertinent to note that the Congress party had reacted in most childish manner over the results. In Haryana the Congress said it was “Tantra” (manipulation) that won and not Lok Tantra, But in J&K they feel it is victory of democracy. It is matter of shame that they refuse to accept the mandate of the people with magnanimity. It is shocking that they don’t have the kind of ground level understanding which AAP has though it could not win even one seat.

One thing is certain that Congress could not connect with the people whether it is Haryana or J&K. The narrative of the grand old party, ‘Kisan Jawan, Pahalwan and Rahuls Khata Khat’ promises and claim that ‘Samvidhan ka Khatra tal gaya,’ could not cut ice with the voters. The impact of Kisan, Jawan, Pahalwan was limited.

The Congress thought that the anti-incumbency factor and over dependence on Jats would catapult them into seat of power. But the fact is that there was a division among Jats. Those close to Punjab borders were against BJP not those who were in the other parts. It was the Jats who were close to Punjab who participated in the Kisan agitation not the others. In those areas Congress gained in regard to Jat votes but it was not enough. The factionalism and lack of strong leadership in Haryana had created vacuum which the Congress failed to address in time.

It’s time the Congress changes its narrative and close the Mohabbat ki Dukan and stop speaking about Adani and Ambani and focus on ground realities in each state. Congress in Haryana lost in 8 out 12 seats in which Rahul Gandhi toured.

The party should understand that people are wise and more matured than the political parties. They would like to go with parties and leaders who are well connected with people. This election has brought another important factor to light. The differences that apparently cropped up between the BJP and RSS seem to have been left behind. In Haryana and J&K they worked at Tandem this time unlike in Lok Sabha elections.

Congress was also perhaps riding too high on the performance of alliance in Lok Sabha elections forgetting that it got less than 100 seats. The Congress also seems to have ignored the OBCs and SCs in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Congress would scrap quota pitch alsobackfired. Out of 14% dalit voters, majority went with BJP. Another mistake committed by Congress was to repeat the sitting candidates while BJP changed many.

It’s time the Congress comes out from cheer leaders mode and introspects about the narrative it needs to adopt in regard to Maharashtra and Delhi Assembly elections. The Haryana and J&K election results have given a moment for the next round of battle to be witnessed in November in Maharashtra and later in Delhi. Congress should understand that every state has different issues and it needs to focus on addressing them not ‘Khata Khat Fata Fut.’