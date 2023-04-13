Election Commission shocker: CPI's pitiable plight

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accorded national party status to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and withdrew the tag from the TMC, the NCP and the CPI. In an order, the ECI said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognised as a National Party as it fulfilled the condition of Para 6B(iii) i.e. recognition as a state party in four states, based on electoral performance in states including Delhi, Goa, Punjab and, most recently in Gujarat." BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party, National People's Party and AAP are now national parties.

What is pitiable is to see the decline and degeneration of the CPI which once had a considerable sway in several parts of India. The party felt the EC should have given due consideration to the rich history of Communist Party of India and its pre-eminent role in the fight against the British Raj and its role in shaping the national agenda in post-independent India. CPI has remained at the forefront in strengthening the democratic polity of the country, no doubt. It is one of the oldest political parties in the country and continues to have pan-India presence and following.

It must be acknowledged that the CPI has been second to none in making supreme sacrifices for taking the country forward and defending the ideals of the Constitution, towards social justice, secularism and socialism. But, the party has been on the decline for long.

The historical reasons for this are well-known and it was an anticipated move by the EC, based on the loss of ground of the party. Of course, the CPI resolved to continue to work among the people with increased vigour and dedication across the country. At the same time, it said, it will intensify its campaign for comprehensive electoral reforms including the system of proportional representation, abolition of electoral bonds and for state funding of elections as recommended by the Indrajit Gupta Committee to ensure level-playing field to all participants.

It is not only for the CPI that the EC has queered the pitch. The TMC and the NCP, too, would find this unpleasant. The former has gone ahead and declared its intention to challenge the same in the court.

The BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram has also been revoked and all of them would remain as Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP).

The BRS on its part may prefer to blame Modi yet again for its plight, but the EC has only been right in revising the stature. The problem for these parties will come up in contesting elections and in making forays in new States.

It would be interesting to watch their moves. Several questions arise on the aspirations of the regional parties roaring to form alliances while projecting their leaders as the Prime Minister candidates.

How do they redraw their political priorities now? How will it affect the alliances proposed or planned? Congress leadership may have heaved a sigh of relief while the BJP could wink it away.