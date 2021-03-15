Elections are no more than a farce 

Counting for municipal elections is over in Andhra Pradesh. It was a clean sweep by YSRCP. Celebrations are on in the ruling party camp. Social media has gone hyper lashing at the Opposition.

Elections to two MLC seats under Graduates constituency took place in Telangana on Sunday. The voting percentage was good and registered higher percentage than last time. Three days later the results will be out. Pavan Kalyan has left Tirupati Lok Sabha seat to his big brother party the BJP. In Andhra winners are on cloud nine and the losers allege that democracy has been murdered and that the voters have been bought over by the ruling party.

All this will continue till next elections. But if we look at the way the elections take place in our country, the dramas that are enacted, it would sound too mild if we say that a mockery of democracy has been made. Who is responsible for this? The political parties or the voters or both?

Votes have been put for auction by the people and the highest bidding political parties win the polls. This being the situation, the million-dollar question now is do we have the moral right to talk about corruption?

Analysts rue that money power and muscle power were playing major roles in elections. They say that the political parties without exception try and lure the voters particularly those from the economically weaker sections who in fact are the real voters who go to the polling booth stand in queues rain or shine. But then it is high time they review their opinion.

If money can flow like water during elections in Graduates constituency where the contestants and voters are graduates can we expect a change in the society? The irony is that these leaders will be our law makers who will talk about honesty, vibrant democracy, values, ethics, constitution etc. The saddest part is that they will preach what they did not practice.

Some say the country needs new and young leaders. When Pavan Kalyan floated his Jana Sena party, everyone really thought that a party with a clean slate had arrived on the political canvas and would become the true voice of the people. They thought they have a leader with guts. This impression gained momentum when he took on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing injustice to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh.

This was the time when Modi's popularity was witnessing a very high tide. But then he has now become silent. Why only he can explain. He is now an ally of BJP and has been playing to the gallery on contentious issues but failed to take any tough stand. He initially said that his party would contest the Tirupati Lok Sabha by election. But agreed to leave the seat to BJP.

As a result the real fight for this seat will be between the YSRCP and the TDP and one can guess what the result would be. Why this flip flop by JSP? Is it because Pavan does not want to be harsh on BJP for steep hike in petrol prices? Is it because he does not want to talk about Polavaram project or is it because he does not want to criticise the BJP for allowing Amaravati to meet its natural death?

Or is it a strategic move to snap ties with BJP sooner than later saying that his sacrifice did not make BJP gain. This possibility appears to be more as he chose to announce his support to TRS candidate Vani Devi at a time when polling process was on in full swing on Sunday. He feels offended by the Telangana BJP for "insulting" him and says his relationship with main BJP is intact.

What a 'Kolaveri' Pavan Sir? You entered politics saying your party will question anyone if something goes wrong. Where has that spirit gone? In 2022, India will celebrate 75th year of Independence. Can we at least hope for some improvement or will undermining of values continue with greater vigour?