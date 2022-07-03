For a strong India: 'Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan'

Bharatiya Janata Party's official website proclaims that the party is devoutly committed to building a strong and developed India which is unimaginable without the trust and the unflinching support of the people of India. Eight years now into the rule under Narendra Modi, the party surely has earned the trust of the vast multitude. Of course, the journey has been arduous, uncompromising except on rare occasions and cumbersome in every sense. But, the party has remained steadfast in its journey towards its goal of 'Sushasan,' 'Seva' and 'Garib Kalyan'.

However, the party had to endure severe badmouthing from a section of the society including the Opposition. The sustained efforts of the Hinduphobic forces that accuse the BJP of spreading Islamophobia within the country and abroad could not dent the image of either Modi or the BJP under his helm. The irony is that the good work of the government is always ignored. Budgetary allocation for farmers has gone up from Rs 21,933 crore of 2013-14 to Rs 1,24,000 crore now. A direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year is being given to 11 crore farmers. MSP is at 1.5 times the cost of production now and Fasal Bima Yojana is being given to 37 crore farmers (Rs 1.2 lakh crore). Many more like Kisan Credit Card, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and enhanced market access etc., are never mentioned by the Opposition.

We can always blame the government for any wrong policies, but asking it to stop the reforms process initiated under the Congress rule in the 1990s is absurd. That is a huge contradiction in the demand of the Opposition that seeks progress and market boom in every sector. For the middle class, Ease of Living process, lowering of tax burden and quality and affordable healthcare have come as a breath of fresh air. Basic infra for the poor, three crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, drinking water connection to 6.29 crore, 100 percent electrification, Swachh Bharat Mission, 62,369 ODF villages, and food security to 80 crore under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana are never mentioned by the anti-BJP forces or the intellectuals. Let us not forget that the States are now empowered to make their OBC list and all-round development of tribals is ensured.

Much good has accrued to the country. Even diplomacy and security are at their best. There is, however, a problem with the ruling party. It looks to all those who take a critical look at it as a party that does not care to consult all stakeholders in some areas of governance. We have seen the bitterest opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, more because of the government's refusal to talk to the agitated sections. Anti-farm laws protest was confined to three States or so, yet, it garnered international support (from vested interests too). The government could have handled it well.

Issues like Hijab also could have been sensibly handled by the BJP governments. Food habits and attire need not be controversial. A lacuna in governance is in its failure to counter criticism too. The BJP rule seems to love festering wounds and simmering discontent. Addressing such hot spots rationally would mean well for the party instead of provoking the 'other'. There is also a sense that law does not treat everyone equally. Change the perception. Systemic reforms are the need of the hour. Despite glaring systemic problems, too few are willing to shoulder their responsibility to ensure that the adversary system functions fairly and effectively. Take people, all sections included, more into confidence for a better future. The Opposition is not wrong in one thing. Take the people's 'man ki baat' into consideration. The Opposition is on a weak ground anyway. Please rededicate yourself to the people's service.