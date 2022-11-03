Free and fair polls is a tall order in India

Some say the anti-defection law should be amended to prevent horse trading. Some say such acts are a breach of democracy. Some allege that the ruling party has tapped phones. During the just-concluded campaign for Munugodu bypoll, the ruling party in Telangana charged the Centre with ignoring the state's interests. It felt the Centre was not helping the state in way. The opposition accused the government of turning into a family party and alleged that it had failed to implement the promises it had made. All parties alleged huge flow of liquor and cash doles to buy voters.

The campaign was interspersed by a high drama at a farmhouse in outskirts of Hyderabad, alleging that "BJP brokers" made a vain attempt to buy four TRS MLAs. The police claimed they had set up high-end cameras and audio equipment including body cameras to trap the brokers. Amidst this scenario, a new trend has emerged. The voters refusing to accept anything less than 10 grams of gold or money equivalent to that as promised by some party leaders.

It is very unfortunate that these leaders who talk of high values and being visionaries are making people more and more corrupt. The political parties need to hang their heads in shame (if any such thing exists in today's political parlance) for promising Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote. One fails to understand in what way is this different from the attempt to buy MLAs.

Even when the incidents of people refusing to accept the money if it was less than what was promised go viral on media channels and social media, the officials blink saying they have no information, and that no one complained. On the other hand, law enforcement agencies every time keep warning people, check vehicles and give some statistics of cash seized, liquor bottles seized and set up special check posts but still crore of rupees keeps changing hands. Yet, officials claim all arrangements are in place so a free and fair poll takes place.

Another interesting aspect that was witnessed during the Munugodu bypoll is people calling MLAs of ruling party and asking them to resign saying that the bypoll would usher in development of their constituency as it was happening in Munugodu. This speaks volumes of the tall claims of development which leaders don't get tired of listing day in and day out. They forget that welfare schemes cannot be claimed as development of the constituency or the state. All politicians and political parties have forgotten the concept of gram swaraj. Welfare schemes are necessary but just that cannot be claimed as development.

No concerted effort is made to improve the basic infrastructure facilities in most of the constituencies. Roads, medicare, education still have a long way to go. The situation in constituencies represented by opposition members would be much worse. Direct cash transfer in the name of welfare schemes does not really change the lives of the people living in villages or small towns. There should be a focused approach to meet their requirements, create necessary infrastructure and make them self-reliant irrespective of the party that represents the constituency. Then, there would be no need to adopt shortcut called note for vote.

Till such an outlook is developed, no amount of amendments to various laws including anti-defection law would help as we are experts in finding loopholes in the law even before it is passed by Parliament.