Go for appropriate use of technology in education

The ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) 2024, a nationwide household survey conducted by the NGO Pratham, has shed light on learning outcomes in India, particularly in rural areas, highlighting persistent learning gaps. It is causing concern that significant learning gaps persist, even in foundational skills such as reading and basic arithmetic.

A finding has revealed that only about 50% of Class 5 students can read a Class 2-level text, and a worrying picture of students struggling with basic division problems, even in higher grades. Be that as it may. Even as central and state governments are allocating huge funds for school education, there still exist huge gaps between learning objectives and outcomes.

Perhaps, as a panacea for all the ills that afflict students’ education at primary and secondary level, the Government of India has decided to make use of the transformative potential of the fast expanding Artificial Intelligence to redefine the future of education by bridging learning gaps in a novel but sure way. The GOI considers education as a key adoption area in its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. It believes increased adoption could lead to significant challenges, as such tools influence teaching, learning, and assessment.

In the same vein, the Government of Telangana, too, has taken to the use of AI integration in school technology. Given the need for personalized learning, progress tracking, and diverse student needs, it is seeking to harness AI’s potential. The New Education Policy (NEP) proposes AI to facilitate holistic progress tracking for students throughout their academic journey. This software is hoped to address and assess, and even continue to track, students’ individual strengths, interests, and areas requiring attention. The Telangana school education department on March 15 rolled out AI-based Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme in as many as 383 government primary schools across 27 districts for students of classes 3, 4, and 5. Earlier, it had experimented with the initiative in 6 districts and was encouraged by the outcomes reached through adaptive and personalised digital assistance.

However, it needs to be noted by the government as well as the policymakers that the deployment of AI in education is not without challenges, and is already causing concerns abroad where its integration is yielding disparate results.

The Swedish government is said to be constraining use of digital classrooms, moving towards a balanced approach to use of both traditional learning methods and digital tools. It is encouraging use of books and handwriting, alongside screen-based learning. What has caused this shift in a developed economy? Growing concerns about deleterious impacts of excessive screen time on students’ learning faculties and their well-being itself. It has noted that overuse of screen may hinder foundational learning, reduce focus, and negatively impact mental and physical health. Swedish schools are now bringing back printed books, facilitating reading and handwriting practice, and exploring ways to reduce reliance on digital devices.

There is already scientific evidence on screens causing more eye strain and less focus compared to paper books. Digital devices can easily distract young minds. Sweden’s Minister of Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed, has cautioned that prolonged screen time could negatively affect sleep and contribute to symptoms of depression. What is the solution then? We need not give up digital classes, but to effect a balance between digital tools and traditional teaching methods. Students mustn’t miss out on their social skills development, and hands-on learning. Not every home has access to digital devices and/or internet. Thus, retaining traditional classrooms is a more equitable option, especially for those of government schools.