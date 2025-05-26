Implement Niti meeting ideas in letter and spirit

The issues highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog underscored India’s growing confidence in its economy and policy direction. For instance, he exhorted states to find a way to leverage the free trade agreements (FTAs) that India is signing with several countries. This is a forward-looking approach, diametrically opposite to the earlier attempts to protect the domestic industry from global competition. He called on states to explore how FTAs can be used to enhance the economic standing of states. This is a timely shift towards a globally integrated growth model, where competitiveness and openness are viewed as engines of development. The Governing Council of Niti Aayog serves as the apex policy-making body that brings together all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories. As its Chairman, Modi emphasised the importance of cooperative federalism, suggesting that national development goals can only be achieved through cohesive efforts between the Centre and the states. Later, Niti CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam elaborated on the Prime Minister’s message to states.

Modi encouraged state governments to prioritise key sectors such as manufacturing and services, apart from underscoring the urgency of removing outdated laws and regulations that dent investment and innovation. Like he says, creating a more investor-friendly environment is essential for accelerating economic growth as is the spirit of collective responsibility by way of a ‘Team India’ approach. He stated, “We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all states come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.” Another significant focus area of the Prime Minister’s address was the promotion of tourism as a key economic driver. He proposed an initiative called ‘One State: One Global Destination,’ urging each state to identify and develop at least one tourist destination that meets international standards in terms of infrastructure and visitor experience. Such a development would not only boost tourism revenues but also stimulate economic activity in adjacent towns and cities. He was right in touching upon the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid urbanisation.

Modi advocated development of “future-ready cities” that embrace innovation, technology, and sustainability. These cities should be built with a long-term vision, equipped to handle growing populations and evolving infrastructure demands. In a strong pitch for gender inclusivity, the Prime Minister called for greater efforts to boost participation of women in the workforce. Towards this he emphasised the need to create legal frameworks and policy environments that are conducive to women’s empowerment and integration into various sectors of the economy. The ideas expressed and strategies discussed at the high-level meeting are indeed laudable and doable. Their execution, however, will be predicated upon the cooperation between the Centre and states, especially the non-NDA governments, as also UTs. This, in turn, will depend on some level of political understanding, and it is here where the shoe pinches. The Prime Minister must also take the lead to lower the temperature in politics given that eventually a Team India approach matters.