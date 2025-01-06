India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs

People of India are progressive. They are practical. They are grounded but it is the politicians who refuse to change and grow, and still think that they can fool people with their theatrics and criticise their rival parties as if they are apostles of all virtues.

They continue to feel that people are waiting for the crumbs they give in the form of freebies. Yes, freebies for some sections are necessary but a big mess of it is being made by the political parties for the sake of garnering votes. They go on making announcements without understanding the kind of burden that puts on the economy, particularly the tax paying common man. These announcements are not based on any scientific study of the number of beneficiaries, the revenue generation of the state and the expenditure that the government must incur during a financial year. They refuse to plan on long-term basis. They are not bothered about creating a perfect eco system such as providing the best educational facilities at affordable prices if not free, free health care services for the masses, or organisations which can fund and encourage entrepreneurial qualities among rural people, modernisation of agriculture etc.

There are any number of examples where even a Class VI pass women have turned entrepreneurs selling health products like millet, ragi, malt and sprout powders and are able to provide employment to a minimum of 10 others and are seeking to increase their production capacity, say from present 700 kg a day to 3 tonnes a day. There are some who manufacture Doodh Peda and have their own goshalas and grazing ground, making use of vet-erinary doctors, and are providing direct employment to a good number of people.

What is required is proper vision and planning which our political parties do not have. They are still lost in the colonial mind set.

We also have a young talent, or shall we call a young army of Indian Whiz Kids who have been storming the global stage and bringing glory to the country. There is no dearth of Nari Shakti as well, as we have seen how a Telugu woman at the age of 52 has been making records in swimming, the latest being swimming 152 km from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. She is an entrepre-neur-turned-swimmer.

But, the political parties are blind to such things and continue to be in their own orbit, which is becoming sickening by the day. Take for example the Delhi elections. AAP criticises BJP for hav-ing no CM face. BJP indulges in sexist jibe saying they will con-struct roads which would be as smooth as Priyanka’s cheeks. Their social media units make fun of rivals, and the worst kind of trolling takes place.

There are many leaders who have no other work except criticis-ing Sanatana Dharma. No other religion allows criticism of their religion as Hindus do. But here we have leaders of so-called na-tional parties making demeaning comments on Santana Dharma and exhibiting their colonial mindset, indulging in politics of ap-peasement. This is the level of our politicians who give lectures about anything and everything and, unfortunately, they are our lawmakers. Unless they are reformed, the country cannot perform and become the second or the third largest economy by 2047.