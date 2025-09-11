India’s space exploration comes of age

Call it an Indian oddity or the country’s unique feature but over centuries it has demonstrated that it would rather be the tortoise than the hare vis-à-vis the world affairs. The focus is always on sustained momentum once something is conceptualised unlike some countries, which tend to update the world about the developments of anything new they are working on. On several occasions those ‘experiments’ fall flat on their face. It is no different when one talks of the giant strides being made in space exploration.

Global giants like the US, Russia and China have been obsessed with scoring over their immediate opponents in this segment with many projects going kaput. Against this backdrop, the Indian space scientists must be rejoicing the fabulous news announced by the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) V. Narayanan, who came up with a remark that must have come as a major surprise to the world. Dwelling deeper he said that India has secured not only an overwhelming nine world records in space exploration but that another 10 are likely to fall in India’s kitty in the coming few years. No doubt, the silent revolution, being orchestrated by ISRO and the country’s top space scientists is a matter of pride for every countryman.

Even as far back as 2017, ISRO set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission, a testament to the reliability of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 was a scientific success, notably detecting water molecules on the Moon’s surface and placing India among the leading countries in lunar exploration. The 2008 effort caught the world’s attention, which transformed into amazement from a sense of bafflement.

Between 2014 and 2017, India achieved three global records in cryogenic stage development, including the fastest maiden flight of LVM3 with a cryogenic stage in 28 months. In a way, ISRO’s cost-sensitive approach has been crucial in reducing launch expenses. A bigger boost for national security, economic growth, and the rise of space entrepreneurship take root from the consistency with which ISRO launched more than 4,000 rockets and 133 satellites.

On the domestic front, ISRO has developed advanced satellites for various purposes, including the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) that provides accurate positioning and aids in disaster management and national security. Chairman is not wrong. ISRO is spearheading India to leadership position after helped India to become the first country to reach Mars orbit on its maiden attempt. Even sky is not the limit if one goes by the extraordinary benchmarks ISRO has set.