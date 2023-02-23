IS AP State slipping into lawlessness?

That politics in AP has degenerated to an abysmal level is not a new discovery. The caste-ridden society encouraged by its political parties and leaders has only worsened the abuse of processes in the State. Of late, we have seen the misuse of official machinery and power to attack political opponents and to foist cases against prominent anti-government voices. This is neither a symbol of civil society nor that of a civil discourse. Those who talk of development and progress should note that there is a way to take on the opponents in democracy. Physical violence is certainly not one among those methods.

Anti-YSRCP voices have not only been sneered upon, but also subjected to several unlawful methods. Detentions, illegal confinements and arrests and use of assault as a weapon to silence have all become the order of the day. Not only the members of the civil society, but also officials and politicians are being subjected to such intimidations. Law and order machinery has become so pliable that they not only go the extra mile to please its masters, but also threaten the media if reported. Attacks on media for "becoming the voice of the Opposition" are also on the rise. Journalists are not spared and officials are asked to explore ways to 'fix them' by filing cases against the latter.

The ruling party cannot simply deny its juvenile behaviour. The protestations against news coverage of such incidents from the top order of the ruling party notwithstanding, the people of AP know that the devious ways of power are on full display here. Political violence compromises necessary social and political systems and inhibits individuals from participating in social and political life. Is that what the ruling party seeks? Political violence threatens three inter-related domains of functioning: individual functioning in relationship to their environment; community functioning and social fabric; and governmental functioning and delivery of services to populations. It need not be overemphasised that political violence is the deliberate use of power and force to achieve political goals. Even the World Health Organization has stated that political violence is characterized by both physical and psychological acts aimed at injuring or intimidating populations.

While going through the WHO report on the issue, one could easily relate to the situation in AP when the WHO definition of political violence also includes deprivation, the deliberate denial of basic Rights and human rights. But why is the ruling party resorting to these acts? Is it insecure? Does it feel frustrated that its popularity has taken a dip despite the 'revari' culture imposed on the State to the detriment of the State finances? Or does it feel smug in its association with the ruling party at the Centre to perpetuate its atrocities in the State to such an extent?

The YSRCP has not only articulated political violence, but also unleashed structural violence through the structures of the society to regularly, systematically, and intentionally prohibit the realization of full human potential through unequal arrangements of social, economic, and political power. The Capital assault on people, attacks on judiciary, diversion of funds to so-called welfare measures from all avenues, deprivation of salaries, social media venom on rivals and liquor and sand policies that speak of profiteering are all examples of the brutalization of democracy. Just remember that you reap as you sow.