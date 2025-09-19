It’s time citizens did their bit too to combat rain havoc

It was almost like a lull before the storm. The city was brought to a grinding halt from Wednesday evening till late into the wee hours of Thursday. Ironically, the destruction was unleashed after three days of dry weather, a period when the authorities were back to their laidback mindset.

Apparently, they presumed that the worst phase was over considering that a mere three days back, on a fateful Sunday, three persons were swept away by torrential rains, including two in Habeebnagar and another who was swept away by strong currents after the wall on which he was sitting caved in under Musheerabad police limits.

As it happens whenever heavy rains lash, the entire city was subject to harrowing times with reports of massive traffic snarls, inundation, waterlogging, and power disruptions from all over. The impact was felt more as it struck around the time when office-goers were readying to go home. In fact, most of them were left stranded midway for hours together, especially in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Erragadda, Kukatpally, Begumpet, Marredpally, Trimulgherry, ECIL crossroads and Tarnaka, among others.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days across the State, while Hyderabad may have moderate showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms till Friday. And this is precisely where the crux of the problem lies.

One wonders why rather than appealing to the people to stay indoors and directing all departments to stay on high alert and ready with swift relief operations, the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy does not take initiatives that can bring relief to the people like coming up with permanent solutions.

Of course, like calamities of varying kinds and sudden weather changes, even rains are a natural phenomenon but restraining their impact is humanly possible. Why do the authorities (this applies to all States) not pay heed to the forewarnings and timely alerts by IMD and the weather experts, who make a wonderful use of satellites and advanced scientifically-woven technology to come up with near-perfect forecasts?

The authorities go on study tours abroad and try to incorporate the best of measures employed in the countries they visit but somehow a similar attention is never on the agenda when it comes to addressing civic issues that most forcefully impact every citizen.

Meteorologists have attributed Wednesday’s fury to a surface depression over the Bay of Bengal. It goes to the credit of personnel from some departments that in this grim and gloomy scenario, a ray of hope came from the committed staff drawn from HYDRAA, DRF, GHMC, SDRF, energy and traffic police wings, who did a fabulous job.

By clearing the clogged areas and drains in time, they ensured that water flowed out smoothly and normalcy was restored in most of the badly hit localities, sooner than later. A way out could be in extending the no-entry timings for heavy vehicles in the rainy season. The rashly driven trucks worsen the traffic flow and make it more frustrating to both motorists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, even as one is dependent on the competence levels of civic authorities and planning wing, it goes without saying that the onus is equally on every citizen. Communities must try to focus on critical maintenance aspects like clearing gutters, installing sump pumps to clear water from basements and cellars, apart from upgrading storm drains and drainage channels. Sustainable drainage systems when integrated into urban planning can go a long way in bringing relief from rain-induced nightmares.