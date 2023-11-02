Listen to people’s voice, don’t snoop on opposition

In a development that that is sure to dismay all democracy-loving people, Apple Inc has alerted several people in India that State-sponsored attackers could be targeting their iPhones by remotely compromising the iPhones associated with their Apple IDs. It has warned that the attackers may be able to access sensitive data, communications or even microphone. It asked them to take this warning seriously, with a rider that it could be a false alarm from their threat intelligence systems. The recipients of the Apple warning are no ordinary individuals. They are movers and shakers from different segments of society. They are umpteen high-profile political leaders in the cross-hairs of the opposition as well as some journalists and business personalities. However, no member of BJP or National Democratic Alliance partners has reported of such alerts from Apple.

Understandably, a wave of indignation has swept through the opposition ranks. They accused the Narendra Modi government of indulging in distraction politics, called the current situation “worse than Emergency” and claimed India is being run by low life Peeping Toms. Internet Freedom Foundation observed that such attacks are possible only by high exceptional softwares such as Pegasus, developed by Israel & NSO. And NSO works only with governments. OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), a global network of investigative journalists with staff spanning six continents, earlier alleged that the Indian government was a recipient of Pegasus software. It can not only spy, but also plant any incriminating information on the hacked devices. The government has not denied. An SC-led investigation failed to detect any Pegasus spyware in the 29 mobile phones of complainants. However, the suspicion lurks since the government did not join the investigation.

Though Apple said it could be a false alarm, which was highlighted by the government, the timing of alleged attacks and the previous experience in October 2019 and July 2021 sows suspicions among the opposition and the concerned citizens. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has dubbed the Opposition & compulsive critics out to tarnish the image of government. Nevertheless, he ordered a probe, which must be appreciated. Yet, the Opposition is skeptical of transparency in such a probe. They said they would move the Privileges Committee.

The whole affair once again smacks of insidious attempts by governments worldwide to listen in on the conversations of critics, involving political parties, civil societies and journalists. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 which can deal with such crimes is yet to come into force as it lacks rules that define exact processes. Thus, it surely is a concern for the opposition. It is a question of privacy and fundamental rights, and legitimacy. It is only when the rulers fail to work as per wishes of the people and rouse opposition that governments resort to both illegal and immoral means of eavesdropping.

The Central government has to adequately address the concerns of opposition which had earlier levelled charges of India turning into a surveillance state – an antithesis of democracy – under the NDA. Previously, Centre’s sanction of sweeping powers to 10 intelligence and investigation agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information on any computer, without any institutional oversight, triggered a political storm in the country. If the current issue is not taken to a logical conclusion, it would be a heavy price that India’s democracy would have to pay. It amounts to a hacking of democracy itself.