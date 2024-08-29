Me Too Movement resurging: Will it fizzle out?

Sexual exploitation allegations are jolting Mollywood, opening not a can, but a barrel, of worms. Within two months of being re-elected as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), much revered actor Mohanlal quit amid explosive allegations by women artistes of sexual assault and misbehaviour in the industry. The entire 17-member AMMA panel has bowed down, tendering its resignation, obviously admitting its failure to protect interests of the weaker sex in the industry. Mohanlal was elected thrice as the head of the body and thus his hasty exit raises eyebrows.

This reaction by AMMA raises disturbing questions whether it doesn’t amount to washing its hands off the unsavoury episode. All their assertions and vows for safety and rules-based order in the industry are thus a sham. Allegations of indecent behaviour, even sexual exploitation, have been levelled against senior actors like CPM MLA and actor M Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Rajnith, Baburaj and others including producer Maniyanpilla Raju. More allegations are emerging, roiling the entire industry and casting it in poor light in the country.

The victims found their voice following the publication of the much-delayed Justice Hema Committee Report (submitted in 2019). In detail, the report details how sexual favours are sought and how ‘power groups’ are harming those who do not cooperate. It speaks vividly of the ‘casting couch’ phenomenon in the Malayali movie industry. Among the victims were not only actors, but also technicians, make-up artists, dancers and support staff. The AMMA welcomed the findings and its general secretary Sidhique had even said AMMA was all for police investigation into the incidents of offenses against women and punishing those who committed them. It is ironical that Siddique himself was accused by a young actress of raping her in 2016.

With the whole Malayalam film industry faring poorly in the eyes of nation on issues of morality and probity, a concerned super star Prithviraj stated that not only just film shootings but the entire industry should be made safe for women. He also sought a streamlined process for casting junior artistes who face sexual offences the most. wIt is said that the Malayalam cinema, which broke away from male-dominated narratives, experiments with powerful women-oriented films, should find itself losing favour with countrymen for sins of a few. It pains not only Malayalis but viewers from other states who hold Mollywood in esteem. All righteous people in the industry need to ensure that new AMMA committee is composed of people like Prithviraj to ensure a fair play for all, especially women folk.

That a constant threat of sexual assault looms on women artistes and workers is not specific to Mollywood. Murky happenings are heard of in every industry. Victims do not come out unless there is wide support and assurance of justice. Victim shaming and vendetta by their predators is what deters them. Thus, how the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigates and brings culprits to justice will impinge on the victims in other film industries. Can we make them believe sexual violence is preventable? Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 must be enforced to embolden the victims in letter and spirit.

The Me Too Movement which picked up steam in 2018 fizzled out soon after. Hundreds of women victims related their harrowing experiences. It attracted the nation’s attention. Yet, it ran out of steam, in the absence of a government intervention, despite a law in place, to probe allegations and do justice to the victims.