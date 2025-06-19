Modi’s 11 years: Major feats accompanied big minuses

The assessment of Narendra Modi’s 11 years as Prime Minister, however fair and balanced, runs the risk of being disparaged by one ideological camp or the other. Yet, a nuanced and objective analysis of such an important person is imperative, particularly given Modi’s significant impact on India’s political, economic, and social landscape. One cannot deny that his tenure has seen several notable achievements, particularly in areas like economic management, infrastructure development, national defense, and internal security. From the outset, his administration emphasised fiscal prudence. Despite global headwinds, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian economy has shown resilience. Major economic reforms such as the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were important structural steps, even if their execution faced challenges. The push for digital payments, particularly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has made India a global leader in fintech innovation. Infrastructure development has also been a cornerstone of Modi’s governance. Highways, airports, and railways have seen major expansion, and the electrification of villages has proceeded at an impressive pace.

The Gati Shakti initiative aimed at integrating infrastructure planning and execution is one of the more ambitious and strategic moves in recent years. In terms of national defence, Operation Sindoor and earlier surgical strikes in response to cross-border terrorism reflect a more assertive military and diplomatic posture. Modi’s government has been keen on portraying India as a rising global power, with a more muscular foreign policy and defense strategy. On internal security, one of the least discussed yet significant achievements of the Modi government have been the near elimination of the Maoist insurgency in central and eastern India. What was once a serious internal security challenge now appears to have been brought under control, thanks in part to coordinated security operations and development initiatives in affected regions. However, the Modi era has also raised serious concerns in several areas critical to a healthy democracy. Press freedom has increasingly come under threat, with India falling in global press freedom rankings. Journalists critical of the government often face intimidation, legal harassment, or worse. The space for dissent has noticeably shrunk, with prominent civil society organizations and activists finding themselves under scrutiny, raids, or incarceration.

Individual freedoms and civil liberties have also faced challenges. In Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370 was a significant political move, but the prolonged communications blackout and detentions that followed raised serious questions about democratic norms. Equally troubling has been the apparent weakening of institutions. The autonomy of the Election Commission, judiciary, and investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is being questioned. The agencies like ED and CBI have frequently been accused of targeting Opposition leaders. In conclusion, Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister has been a complex and consequential chapter in India’s history. His government has made undeniable progress in economic modernization, infrastructure, national security, and internal order. Yet, these gains have come amid concerns over shrinking democratic space, erosion of institutional independence, and constraints on freedoms. Whether history ultimately judges his legacy favorably will depend on which of these competing forces—development or democratic regression—ends up defining the long-term trajectory of the nation. For now, a fair assessment would characterize his record as mixed but remains satisfactory.