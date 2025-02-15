Nothing justifies delay to bring peace in Manipur

Blame it on Centre’s dithering or intransigent stand taken by the warring factions of Meiteis in plains and Kuki-Zos in hilly areas, the northeastern hill state of Manipur, which has been strife-torn, has come un-der the President’s Rule to avert a constitutional crisis after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down. The last time the State was under the President’s Rule was for a period of 277 days beginning June 2, 2001.

That this is the 11th time the State has been put under the Central rule points historical irritants that have time and again erupted in conflagrations necessitating Centre’s direct rule. The BJP national leader-ship could not zero in on the CM candidate immediately after Biren Singh’s exit so as to convene the as-sembly within the constitutionally allowed maximum period of six months. Article 174(1) of the Consti-tution says that state Assemblies have to be convened no later than six months after their last sitting, which in the case of Manipur, was on August 12, 2024. As a result, even the all-important Budget ses-sion now stands postponed.

Due to inept handling of the crisis that broke out since May 2023, more than 200 people lost their lives and over 60,000 people had to leave lock, stock and barrel for safety. Even deployment of paramilitary forces, and even the Army, could not quell the situation, with battle lines clearly drawn in the bitterly polarised society of Manipur. There have been umpteen calls by opposition and human rights and civil societies for Centre’s (read PM) intervention, but to no avail. As a result, an exasperated Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party, which has 7 MLAs, withdrew support from the government. Though the BJP government faced no threat, enjoying a simple majority of 32 in a house of 60 MLAs, dissidence and discontent was simmering among the party MLAs over Biren Singh’s style of functioning. Adding to it, the Congress party threatened a no-confidence motion. Amidst, the surfacing of audio tapes pur-portedly of Biren Singh instigating Meiteis not to lie low but to retaliate compounded the crisis.

Now, the question uppermost on the minds of people in Manipur is what could be done during the time the Assembly is in suspended animation, as there are no signs yet of any thaw the internecine Meitei-Kuki ties. There is a deepening of chasm between the two, as the central and the state mediators fail to precipitate a dialogue. Simultaneously, law or order has to be restored by disarming, and disbanding, militias on both sides.

With the Centre seen to be buying time or not much concerned, the BJP faced a sense of alienation among the masses in both the warring camps, with the result that it lost both the two MP seats in last general election to the Congress party. It should be not surprising if observers or people elsewhere in the country suspect abdication of responsibility by the Central government as well as the BJP top brass.

Now, it is clear that it requires no less than the strength and resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to help stabilise the internal situation in so sensitive a border state. He must lead the initiative. It is also incumbent on the BJP to choose a leader with right vibes and political acumen – one who can reach out to the aggrieved for reconciliation and stay genuinely interested in bringing the situation to normalcy. Confidence-building measures have to kick off in right earnest, right after the PM returns from abroad. Looting of thousands of weapons from police in the past and a fresh bout of insurgency in the state bordering a crisis-ridden Myanmar warrants this.