Our politicians should stop deriding India abroad

Opposition criticising the Centre and vice versa is a normal practice across the globe. But what one should remember is that when the leaders step out of the country, they need to be very responsible and weigh each word that they utter.

No one has the right to belittle the country or its Constitution. But what we saw at Cambridge when Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with students and members of Cambridge was a flawed opposition leader who was stumped by an interviewer and who came with weird explanation of the word 'nation' and he was aptly confronted by an IAS officer Siddharth Verma who felt that Rahul's explanation is not only incorrect but also destructive because it attempts to whitewash the history of thousand years.

The officer was clear in his statement when he said Bharat itself is one of the oldest surviving civilisations of the world and the term finds its origin in the Vedas and we have a very old civilisation. Even when Chanakya interacted with students in Taxila, he made it clear to them that they might belong to different janapadas but ultimately "they belong to the nation that is Bharat". It is not necessary that one should know everything but everyone should know that they should not be irreverent.

This is not the first time nor would it be the last time for Congress leaders to make flawed statements. It will continue till the Congress party comes out of the control of geriatric leaders. We had also seen some kind criticism of how the Centre had not been helping certain states like Telangana by some leaders during the Davos meeting.

It is unfortunate that our leaders try to use even overseas platforms for Bharat bashing. It is time all the young leaders whether it be Rahul, KTR or Jagan Mohan Reddy (or whoever it may be who would be in active politics for at least another two decades) are reminded of what the Telugu Poet Rayaprolu Subbarao (1892–1984), among the pioneers of modern Telugu literature and known as Abhinava Nannaya had said. " "Edesamegina Endukalidina, Epeethamekkina Evaremanina Pogadara Neetalli Bhoomi Bharatini, Nilupara Neejaati Nindu Gauravamu." Which means: 'To whichever country you go, wherever you set foot.... Whichever position you acquire, What-so-ever others say.... Praise your Motherland Bharati (India)....Keep up your nation's dignity!'

Its time they understand that no one has any business to undermine India. It was ridiculous on the part of Rahul to say that India is not a nation but the result of negotiation between States.

It was also funny to hear his understanding of the word 'Rashtra.' Raj means kingdom not Rashtra, Rahul ji. If you look at recorded ancient history, it says Bharat was a nation consisting of Anga, Vanga, Kalinga Saurashtra Desa which means a nation not kingdom. He feels the idea of India is not inclusive and that China was offering ideas of prosperity. Why this love for China, the Congress party needs to explain. If this attitude does not change, the old horses in Congress should understand that the Congress which has been reduced to 40 seats in Parliament can never revive. If these leaders continue to tutor him, he would continue to get stumped as it happened when the interviewer asked him about his views on violence and non-violence in the context of Indian society. He did not know what to answer and there was pin drop silence inside the auditorium.

Rahul Gandhi said "I think... I mean the word that comes to mind is forgiveness. It is not precisely accurate.. its..." and again he was silent. A few from the audience then clapped, drawing Rahul's attention and he said "...I am thinking. "I am trying to go deeper in the answer" amid laughter from the audience.

It's time the Parliament of India starts giving lessons in Indian Constitution, Parliamentary practices, rules and procedures to all its Honourable members at regular intervals.