Protect water bodies, develop flood resilience

Deep depression, cyclones, floods are a common phenomena in both the Telugu states, more so in Andhra Pradesh. But this year, the deep depression since Saturday, which has played havoc in several parts of Vijayawada, is something that needs to be studied in detail. Vijayawada received over 29 cm rainfall which is said to be due to cloudburst. The normal life in city was totally thrown out of gear. Such heavy rain and floods were not seen at least in last three decades. Floods from Budameru which is in the North-Western part the city has paralysed normal activities.

Rescue and relief operations should be launched immediately but once the water recedes and life limps back to normalcy, the administration should not forget about it and needs to conduct a study to avoid this kind of flooding since the topography of the city is complex. The central part of the city is above flood plain with hills while the southern and the northern parts are on flood plain. This time, it is said that the water from Budameru flowed in reverse direction which led to heavy flooding of several areas like Rajarajeswaripeta, Chitti Nagar, Ajit Singh Nagar etc., but Singh Nagar was the worst affected area.

Though there has been change in government, the officials have been lax and displayed a lack of seriousness. The entire administration swung into action only after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself visited Singh Nagar by boat and decided to stay in the Collectorate till situation returns to normal. But then that is only a temporary and immediate measure.

This should be taken as a case study and the engineers based on the earlier data of floods and rains and the inflows and outflows of Budameru should work out an action plan to prevent recurrence of floods in future. This is all the more essential since Amravati is to be developed as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Inviting industries would become a problem. The government will have to focus on identifying the vulnerable places and take measures to see that such serious situations do not recur in future. The primary reason for the flooding is the cropping up of unauthorised settlements along the river, which had taken place due to lack of planning and enforcement.

May be just as Telangana government has created a new body called HYDRA to mercilessly demolish all the buildings constructed in the full tank level and buffer zones of water bodies, the Andhra Pradesh government, too, needs to do something to clear all encroachments irrespective of who the encroachers are. The action should start from Budameru canal area which is heavily encroached.

Mere construction of bunds along canals will not help in preventing flood waters from entering the city. The flood history of Krishna River indicates that its flow is uncertain. With the embankments in place, the river flows bank to bank almost once in every five years or twice every decade.

Similarly, in Telangana too, the government needs to take up the issue seriously, conduct a scientific study of the nature of floods during this period every year and come up with an action plan to minimise damages, since it is also contemplating to attract a large number of industries in other parts of the state.

One lacuna that was noticed on Sunday in Telangana was the CM, the Deputy CM and ministers holding separate teleconferences with the district administration. Instead, one single conference chaired by CM with others joining it from wherever they are would have been better. A unified action in such times is always advisable.