Rituals reinforce values, not communal

It was a mesmerising look this Diwali with nearly 18 lakh diyas lit together on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, creating a new history and record. Over 22,000 volunteers took part in lighting up of diyas at Ram ki Paidi ghat and other prominent locations. This programme of lighting lakhs of diyas began in 2017 with the aim of promoting the values, the ethos and the importance of such rituals.

It conveys the message to drive away the darkness in your hearts and minds and let light prevail. It should not be seen as just a ritual. People, more particularly the politicians of present day, should understand that there is a great lesson that tells them how to conduct themselves in various roles they are supposed to perform. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 is not just a visual treat but should be viewed from the point of being highly immersive spiritual experience with graphics displaying tales from Ramayana. Lighting of lamps has a scientific explanation. One should understand that this is the time when earth is at the farthest point from Sun, which means that the intensity of the heat is much less. Hence the lamps that are lit not only throw light but also warmth. How can such scientific explanation be called communal by so-called rationalists?

The Tretayuga is considered to be the second-best yuga (age of time) among the four yugas of the Yuga cycle. It has a great relevance for the modern day governance. If one carefully and with open mind dwells deep into all these celebrations and the reason behind them by properly understanding what the Vedas, Upanishads and other scriptures tell us, we would realise that there is nothing communal in it. Not just that it also reflects how the present day politicos have divided people along lines of caste and communities for narrow political gains.

Such events give us several lessons which can help the country in finding solutions to the problems. Unfortunately, in the modern-day politics, the politicians feel that talking about Hindu gods or promoting the essence of Vedas is communal. There are many instances where actors in Ramayan serials or in Ramayan staged during Dassera are Muslims. What a great example of unity in diversity that we can quote!

Not just that, the display of lights was to mark the celebration of Lord Rama's return from 14 years of Vanvas. If one looks a little beyond that, Rama had set several examples. He has taught the world various qualities of a king who in the present context can be equated with the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. Rama had carried those in jungle with him when he was in forests. He befriended Vanaras and with their help waged a war against mighty Ravana. When he used to meet hermits or Rishis, he used to bow before them and take their wise advice. When he was in battlefield he used to be ferocious as a king should be to do away with evil forces (Not political opponents as it happens in the present circumstances.) Rama is known as Maryada Purushottam, which in simple words means he was a man who knew perfectly what the duties and responsibilities of a king were. Here the word Maryada refers to duties.

All those who call such rituals as communal activity should understand that the Hare Krishna movement would not have become a global phenomenon if Hinduism was communal. Such events tell us that India was known as Viswaguru because since several Yugas Bharat Varsh was known for its secularism. Unfortunately, it got diluted during the British period and the same continued in the post-Independence period and all kinds of baseless explanations were given to the meaning of secularism.